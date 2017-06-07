Positive difference makers honored in south St. Louis Wednesday

Mo. State Representative Bruce Franks gave out awards in south St. Louis Wednesday to those making a difference. Credit: KMOV

A Missouri State Representative held a gathering on Cherokee Street Wednesday to honor those who make a difference

The gathering was held at Love Bank Park. State Representative Bruce Franks gave out an award known as Christopher’s Spirit, which is named after his brother Christopher Harris. Harris was murdered in 1991 when he was 9-years-old.

“My brother’s legacy lives on,” said Franks.

Wednesday, many were honored for empowering, educating and elevating youth.

“The world is big, they show they can do anything they want. I come from the same streets they came from,” said Franks.

Many who received awards were teachers, officers and city leaders.

An art teacher who teaches in the St. Louis Public Schools says the cycle of violence can be stopped now.

“Sometimes you have that kid that’s not apt in studies. You can do art and make a living. You can use God-given talents to make some money,” said teacher Shea Brown who also works for a group known as Cherokee Street Outreach.

Brown said crime headlines are both discouraging and empowering.

“A lot of crime is committed by people in their mid-20s and we can’t reach them. But we can catch these babies before they turn to that life,” said Brown.

Cherokee Street Outreach is hosting free events all summer long. For more on Cherokee Street Outreach, click here.

