Car runs under semi in accident on I-55/70 in Metro East

A car ran under a semi in an accident on I-55/70 in the Metro East Wednesday. Credit: KMOV A car ran under a semi in an accident on I-55/70 in the Metro East Wednesday. Credit: KMOV
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

 A car ran under semi in an accident that occurred on eastbound I-55/70 in the Metro East Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. near Black Lane. A semi was trying to use the turnaround lane when a car behind it didn’t notice in time and ran under the truck.

At least one patient was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Other information was not immediately known.

