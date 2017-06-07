Car runs under semi in accident on I-55/70 in Metro East

A car ran under a semi in an accident on I-55/70 in the Metro East Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

A car ran under semi in an accident that occurred on eastbound I-55/70 in the Metro East Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. near Black Lane. A semi was trying to use the turnaround lane when a car behind it didn’t notice in time and ran under the truck.

At least one patient was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.