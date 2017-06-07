Police looking for thief who struck at 2 Jeff Co. businesses

Police believe this man stole items and cash from two Jefferson County businesses. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff

Police are searching for a suspect who stole more than $100,000 in cash and equipment from two Jefferson County businesses.

Cameras caught the suspect breaking into a convenience near Gravois just off Highway 21 in northern Jefferson County around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Workers said they are frustrated by the theft and damage.

“It’s a shame of them, they need to do some work,” said employee Steve Singh.

It is believed the thief used a sledgehammer to break through a metal door on the front of the business before wreaking havoc inside. The store’s owner said the alarm system malfunctioned, failing to notify police.

“He pulled the door and ran in there and knocked the shelf down, and then came inside it and did it like that with both of them,” said Singh.

The thief stole two cash registers and then used a vehicle to pull up a safe bolted to the floor. He also took cigarettes.

The same suspect is believed to have stolen equipment from inside a locked fence from a lawn care and landscaping company down the street.

“There were quite a few items taken from the lawn care company and the owner estimates around $100,000, including various tools and a large trailer,” said Corporal Matt Moore with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is believed to be a white male that was wearing a hat and hiding his face when he broke in. Police are checking to see if he an accomplice.

Police said the safe was later found at a St. Louis County park.

