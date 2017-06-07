Ellisville Police searching for two missing girls

Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. (Credit: Kurz family)

The Ellisville Police Department are searching for two missing children that were last seen at approximately 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since.

Aliya Kurz is 13-years-old, 4' 6" and approximately 80 pounds. She left wearing a black backpack while riding a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike and a white helmet.

Anya Kurz is 11-years-old, 4' 10" and approximately 90 pounds. She left wearing a black backpack while riding a yellow Mongoose BMX-style bike and a yellow helmet.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Ellisville Police at 636-227-7777 immediately.

