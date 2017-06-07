Ellisville Police searching for two missing girls - KMOV.com

Ellisville Police searching for two missing girls

Posted: Updated:
Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. (Credit: Kurz family) Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. (Credit: Kurz family)
ELLISVILLE (KMOV.com) -

The Ellisville Police Department are searching for two missing children that were last seen at approximately 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since.

Aliya Kurz is 13-years-old, 4' 6" and approximately 80 pounds.  She left wearing a black backpack while riding a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike and a white helmet.

Anya Kurz is 11-years-old, 4' 10" and approximately 90 pounds.  She left wearing a black backpack while riding a yellow Mongoose BMX-style bike and a yellow helmet.  

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Ellisville Police at 636-227-7777 immediately.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Ellisville Police searching for two missing girls

    Ellisville Police searching for two missing girls

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:43:17 GMT
    Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. (Credit: Kurz family)Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. (Credit: Kurz family)

    The Ellisville Police Department are searching for two missing children that were last seen at approximately 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. Aliya Kurz is 13-years-old, 4' 6" and approximately 80 pounds.  She left wearing a black backpack while riding a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike and a white helmet. Anya Kurz is 11-years-old, 4' 10" and approximately 90 pounds.  She lef...

    More >

    The Ellisville Police Department are searching for two missing children that were last seen at approximately 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. Aliya Kurz is 13-years-old, 4' 6" and approximately 80 pounds.  She left wearing a black backpack while riding a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike and a white helmet. Anya Kurz is 11-years-old, 4' 10" and approximately 90 pounds.  She lef...

    More >

  • Body found in alley in south St. Louis

    Body found in alley in south St. Louis

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:05:31 GMT
    A body was found in an alley in the 3100 block of Wyoming Wednesday evening. Credit: KMOVA body was found in an alley in the 3100 block of Wyoming Wednesday evening. Credit: KMOV

    A body was found in an alley in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

    More >

    A body was found in an alley in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon

    More >

  • Judge rules Illinois not in compliance on Medicaid payments

    Judge rules Illinois not in compliance on Medicaid payments

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:47:23 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    A federal judge in Chicago is expected to rule on an issue highlighting one of the nation's longest running state financial crises.

    More >

    A federal judge in Chicago says Illinois isn't in compliance with court orders to promptly pay health-care bills for low-income and other vulnerable groups even as the state heads into a third year without a budget.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly