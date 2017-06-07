Nextdoor neighbor describes concerning behavior from Jason Quate

Jason Quate, 34, is charged with sex trafficking of an adult and accepting/receiving earnings of a prostitute. Credit: Las Vegas PD

The remains of a child found in an abandoned garage in Centreville, Illinois has led to an arrest of a man in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Police arrested 34-year-old Jason Quate on Tuesday.

Before moving to Las Vegas, Quate lived in a home in Belleville, Illinois. On Wednesday, Belleville and Illinois State Police investigated Quate's former home.

A neighbor, who's chosen to keep her identity secret, exclusively spoke with KMOV. She said the house has been abandoned for a couple years.

"Just sitting there, vacant, everything all grown up," said the neighbor.

This neighbor says Quate lived in the Belleville house with his wife and three children but said she only saw the kids once.

"There were 3 little girls and they never let them out. You never saw these kids. Morning, noon or night, you never saw these kids," said the neighbor.

She also explained how she was afraid living next door to the couple and concerned with their radical behavior.

"Yeah I feared her because she (Quate's wife) tried to beat me up all the time," said the neighbor. "Every time I'd come out, Jason would hold her down and she'd try to jump over the fence, yeah just real weird."

Quate was arrested after a woman went to Las Vegas Police saying she was being sex trafficked by her husband, who was later identified as Quate.

She was also the one who tipped off police that she and Quate had three children, but claimed Quate killed their 6-year-old in 2013 and put her body in a container in a vacant garage in Centreville, IL.

This tip accurately led Centreville Police to the child's remain.

“How could anybody hurt a child? Dear God in Heaven, how could anybody hurt a child?" said the neighbor, who has now turned her fear of the couple into pain for the loss of a child.

"Those were the cutest little kids. I only saw them once time the whole time they were there, but it's pitiful,” said the neighbor.

The remains found in the Centreville garage were so badly decayed it is unclear the exact age of the child and how the child died.

The St. Clair County coroner's office says they are flying in an anthropologist from Florida to assist with the autopsy. The autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

