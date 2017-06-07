Body found in alley in south St. Louis

A body was found in an alley in the 3100 block of Wyoming Wednesday evening. Credit: KMOV

A body was found in an alley in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said a body was discovered in a dumpster in the 3100 block of Wyoming around 5:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved