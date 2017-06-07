Body found in alley in south St. Louis

The Ellisville Police Department are searching for two missing children that were last seen at approximately 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Aliya and Anya Kurz, sisters, left their home riding bicycles and have not been seen since. Aliya Kurz is 13-years-old, 4' 6" and approximately 80 pounds. She left wearing a black backpack while riding a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike and a white helmet. Anya Kurz is 11-years-old, 4' 10" and approximately 90 pounds. She lef...More >
A body was found in an alley in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoonMore >
A federal judge in Chicago is expected to rule on an issue highlighting one of the nation's longest running state financial crises.More >
A federal judge in Chicago says Illinois isn't in compliance with court orders to promptly pay health-care bills for low-income and other vulnerable groups even as the state heads into a third year without a budget.More >
The remains of a child found in an abandoned garage in Centreville, Illinois has led to an arrest of a man in Las Vegas, Nevada.More >
