Facebook friend request sends former Shrewsbury officer back to prison

Korey Kranefuss violated the terms of his probation by contacting a teen. Credit: KMOV

A former Shrewsbury police officer and sex offender is headed back to prison after violating the terms of his probation.

Korey Kranefuss was convicted of molesting a 9-year-old boy in 2007. He was then ordered no to have contact with anyone younger than 18.

A teen told News 4 Kranefuss sent him a friend request on Facebook after meeting him at a local restaurant.

“He always wanted me to say his name,” said the teen.

In court on Wednesday, Kranefuss admitted he violated the terms of his probation by contacting the teen.

Kranefuss will now serve four years in prison, although he made an agreement that could result in his sentence being reduced by seven months.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved