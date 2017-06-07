Imagine a Better St. Louis: Local doctors offering free healthcare

A group at the Crossroads Clinic is working to bridge the gap in healthcare in the St. Louis area. (Credit: KMOV)

Whether it's a simple check-up or a major surgery, healthcare can be unattainable for many.

That is what is driving one group of health professionals in our area to start offering their services for free.

A group at the Crossroads Clinic is working to bridge the gap in healthcare in the St. Louis area, for example, patients who make too much for Medicare coverage, but can't afford commercial insurance.

It's how they're imagining a better St. Louis.

