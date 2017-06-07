Thieves target popular cookie company in South City - KMOV.com

Thieves target popular cookie company in South City

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Alleged crooks into popular cookie store in south St. Louis early Tuesday. (Credit: KMOV) Alleged crooks into popular cookie store in south St. Louis early Tuesday. (Credit: KMOV)
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Alleged crooks broke into popular cookie store in south St. Louis early Tuesday and did not get away with much, according to police.

Police said thieves busted a window and rifled through desks at Dad’s Cookie Company around 2 a.m.

The owner, Ken Hastey, told News 4 he’s glad they didn’t take off with any of the precious goods but got away with about $10 dollars. 

“They didn’t steal any cookies this time, “said Hastey.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspects at this time.

