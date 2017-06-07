Thieves target popular cookie company in South City

Alleged crooks broke into popular cookie store in south St. Louis early Tuesday and did not get away with much, according to police.

Police said thieves busted a window and rifled through desks at Dad’s Cookie Company around 2 a.m.

The owner, Ken Hastey, told News 4 he’s glad they didn’t take off with any of the precious goods but got away with about $10 dollars.

“They didn’t steal any cookies this time, “said Hastey.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspects at this time.

