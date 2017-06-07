Cardinals purchase contract of Chad Huffman, option John Gant

It may not be the most significant roster move of the week, but the Cardinals have again tweaked their 25-man unit ahead of Wednesday night's game in Cincinnati.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday they have purchased the contract of 1B/OF Chad Huffman from Class-AAA Memphis, and sent down RHP John Gant to Memphis in a corresponding move.

Huffman, 32, has played professional baseball since 2006 in the minor league systems of the Padres, Yankees, Indians, Tigers and Cardinals, and has also spent time playing in Japan. His only major league experience came back in 2010 when Huffman had a cup of coffee with the Yankees, going 3 for 18 and appearing in nine games

Huffman claims 127 career professional home runs, and has put together a respectable .292/.407/.508 batting line for the Memphis Redbirds this season. Needing a jolt of offense, the Cardinals add Huffman at he expense of an eighth reliever in the bullpen.

The move make sense considering John Gant was thrown into mop-up duty Tuesday; he threw 3.1 innings and 61 pitches, and would likely be unavailable for the next few days, anyway.

As for other moves coming down the line, a potential decision on Jhonny Peralta's future with the organization could come Friday with the anticipated return of Kolten Wong from the disabled list.