Police search for Fenton bank robber

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are searching for a wanted bank robber.

Police said that on June 7, a man walked into the Reliance Bank on South Highway Drive in Fenton, displayed a gun and demanded money from a teller. He was handed an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in Jeep Liberty.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 30 years of age, with a heavy build. He was wearing a red shirt and dark shorts at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a light colored, 2009 Jeep Liberty. It is displaying State of Missouri license plate UH1-G7P.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)