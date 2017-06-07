Volunteers paint local Ronald McDonald houses

A group of volunteers from Sherwin Williams gave back to the community Wednesday.

Two teams of workers descended on two Ronald McDonald houses to give them a colorful coat of new paint on the porch, balcony, hallways and picnic tables.

The effort is part of Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week, which offers more than 225 organizations across the country a free paint makeover.

