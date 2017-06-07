Man, 24, charged with soliciting nude photos from a child

Michael Baggett is accused of soliciting nude photos from an 11-year-old child. Credit: Phelps County Sheriff

A 24-year-old man is in custody for allegedly receiving nude photos from an 11-year-old child.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department receives a complaint about a man soliciting nude photographs from an 11-year-old child from Facebook Messenger.

During the investigation, deputies said Michael Baggett of Newburg, MO asked to meet the child to engage in sexual acts.

On Monday, Baggett was questioned by police and arrested. Baggett was served an arrest warrant Tuesday, charging him with Enticement of a Child and Harassment.

