Fencing expanded around St. Louis Confederate monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis crews are expanding the fencing around the Confederate monument in Forest Park.

City crews were seen on Wednesday afternoon expanding the fencing around the area of the monument, which now includes blocking the streets.

The monument has been at the center of debate over the last several months, as the city works to determine how to go about removing it. Mayor Krewson says she is working to remove the monument, adding that doing so will likely be partially funded with public money.