Fencing expanded around St. Louis Confederate monument

A suspect was shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
A suspect was shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says he's calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies.More >
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says he's calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies.More >
Following the death of 14-year-old Devon Cotton, Rockford Beach Park will be closed.More >
Following the death of 14-year-old Devon Cotton, Rockford Beach Park will be closed.More >
A former St. Louis Fire Chief has died, the St. Louis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.More >
A former St. Louis Fire Chief has died, the St. Louis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.More >