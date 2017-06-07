Suspect killed while exchanging gunfire with officers in South City, police say

A suspect shot while exchanging gunfire with SWAT Team members has died, (Credit: KMOV)

The mother of 21-year-old Isaish says that was her son involved in the exchange of gunfire. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with SWAT Team members in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Members of SWAT were executing a search warrant in the 5400 block of South Kingshighway before 11:30 a.m. After gaining entry, multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at officers.

Officers then returned fire, striking and killing the 21-year-old man, according to St. Louis Police officials.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, South Kingshighway from Eichelberger to Siegel is currently closed due to the investigation.

No officers were injured.

