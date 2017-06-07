Former St. Louis Fire Chief passes away

A former St. Louis Fire Chief has died, the St. Louis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.

The department announced via their Twitter account that former St. Louis Fire Chief Neil Svetanics passed away.

Svetanics was a fireman with the St. Louis Fire Department for 37 years. The last 13 years of his service with the department were served as the fire chief. He retired from the St. Louis department in 1999.

Retirement did not last long for Svetanics, however, as he came out of retirement in 2002 and joined the Lemary Fire Protection District. He retired in 2014 as the district chief, capping his 52 years of service.

Neil Svetanics, firefighter for 52yrs & Fmr Fire Chief of @STLFireDept, has died.



A legacy built, he left the job better than he found it. pic.twitter.com/9jcKYGeS7o — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) June 7, 2017

