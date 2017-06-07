Man running from police trapped following building collapse in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man running from police became trapped after a building collapsed in north St. Louis Wednesday.

Just before 11 a.m., the man went into the vacant building in the 4800 block of Maffitt while running from police, according to officials. When he went up to the second floor, he fell through, causing the collapse.

A News 4 photographer at the scene said the man was being treated and evaluated at the scene after being extricated. It is currently unknown the extent of injuries that person sustained.

