Man running from police trapped following building collapse in North City

A suspect was shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
A suspect was shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in St. Louis Wednesday morning.More >
A former St. Louis Fire Chief has died, the St. Louis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.More >
A former St. Louis Fire Chief has died, the St. Louis Fire Department announced Wednesday morning.More >
Following the death of 14-year-old Devon Cotton, Rockford Beach Park will be closed.More >
Following the death of 14-year-old Devon Cotton, Rockford Beach Park will be closed.More >
The far left lane of the westbound Poplar Street Bridge was closed Wednesday morning for construction, causing massive delays for drivers from Illinois.More >
The far left lane of the westbound Poplar Street Bridge was closed Wednesday morning for construction, causing massive delays for drivers from Illinois.More >