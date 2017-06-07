Rockford Beach Park closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Following the death of 14-year-old Devon Cotton, Rockford Beach Park will be closed.

Effective immediately, the beach will be closed until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can have someone review the dam following recent historic flooding of the Big River.

According to Jefferson County Executive Kenneth B. Waller, the historic flooding along the Big River washed away signs in several parks. Jefferson County officials caution that all natural bodies of water are “swim at your own risk.”

Last summer, the Army Corps of Engineers made repairs to the dam located near Rockford Beach Park to prevent it from collapsing. Due to the recent flooding and potential hydraulic changes, county officials are requesting the Corps of Engineers have someone review the dam again for any changes and mitigate any potential dangers.

In a press release Wednesday, Waller stated that the county offers their condolences to Cotton’s family and friends.

