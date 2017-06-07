12-year-old , 2 teens charged with shooting at Chicago cops

CHICAGO (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is one of three juveniles arrested on felony charges after police say they shot at Chicago Police officers from inside a stolen vehicle.

In a news release, the police department says that the 12-year-old and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun charges after the Monday night incident on the city's West Side.

Police say the three allegedly were in a vehicle that was hijacked on Sunday in the nearby community of Forest Park when someone in the vehicle opened fire on police. No bullets struck the officers, who captured the three after a brief chase.

The names of the suspects were not released because they are minors.

