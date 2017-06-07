Lanes of Chesterfield Parkway Bridge will close this weekend for repairs, MoDOT says

The upcoming weekend will have some Chesterfield drivers experience delays as MoDOT addresses repairs to a bridge on Interstate 64.

MoDOT said crews will close all southbound lanes on the Chesterfield Parkway West bridge on Interstate 64. The closure will occur at 8:00 p.m. Friday night (June 9). A left turn lane on the north outer road to head south on Chesterfield Parkway will also be closed.

MoDOT will then shift one southbound lane into one of the two northbound lanes, leaving drivers with one southbound lane and two northbound lanes. MoDOT will also have a northbound left turn lane across the bridge.

All lanes will reopen on Monday morning at 5:00 a.m., MoDOT said.

