Ticket registration for the 2018 PGA Championship in St. Louis now open

The top golfers in the world will make their way to St. Louis next year for the PGA Championship, and now fans have the opportunity to reserve their spot to purchase tickets.

Next year's PGA Championship is said to be highly-anticipated, not only for St. Louis, but for the Professional Golf Association itself. While the event will return to St. Louis after more than 20 years away, it will also be celebrating it's 100-year anniversary when it comes to Bellerive Country Club.

Fans are encouraged to register at the PGA Championship website as soon as possible to reserve their chance to purchase tickets. Once tickets go on sale, fans will receive an email from the PGA, informing them of their window to purchase tickets. Registration is free.

The PGA also said while fans will have to register for tickets, access to the championship will be free for fans under 17, and all active-duty and retired military members.

Military members are not required to register to receive free-access to the championship. They will receive access free of charge, regardless of a sell-out.

The PGA Championship will be played Aug. 6-12, 2018.

