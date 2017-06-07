St. Louis doctors see uptick in trauma cases in summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- School has been out for a couple of weeks for most but emergency room doctors in St. Louis said they are already seeing an uptick in the number of trauma cases this summer.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital is the only trauma one center dedicated to kids in the area so doctors there have followed the trend for years. While they said this is typical, it doesn’t make it any less troubling.

“It really picks up around the summer months. Kids are out of school and maybe a little less supervised. There are more activities outdoors, more opportunities to get injured,” said Dr. Brad Warner, Chief of Pediatric Surgery at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Warner said they see an increase in near-drownings, bicycle accidents, and ATV crash injuries this time of year. He said the worst cases tend to be when children should have been wearing helmets, but weren’t, and sustained significant head trauma.

An issue many don’t think about is child abuse and unfortunately, Warner said these cases also increase in the summer months.

“They (children) end up being supervised by boyfriends or friends that don’t really know the family that well and I think their tolerance for what children do is lower so that contributes as well,” said Warner.

Other troubling cases in the summer involve gun violence, including gang-related incidents, accidents, and suicides.

Now, experts like Warner are reminding parents to enforce helmet rules, keep an eye on kids at the pool, lock up guns, and only let children stay with trusted adults.

