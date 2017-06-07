Lane closure causing massive delays across Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The far left lane of the westbound Poplar Street Bridge was closed Wednesday morning for construction, causing massive delays for drivers from Illinois.

Around 6:30 a.m., drivers from Illinois were experiencing backups that stretched past Illinois Route 203.

Illinois drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to get into St. Louis, including the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, Martin Luther King Bridge and Eads Bridge.

It is unknown how long the left lane will be closed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved