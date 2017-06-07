Hatchet-wielding suspect robs St. Charles County gas station, po - KMOV.com

Hatchet-wielding suspect robs St. Charles County gas station, police say

Surveillance photo of the robbery suspect (St. Charles County Police Department) Surveillance photo of the robbery suspect (St. Charles County Police Department)
WELDON SPRING (KMOV.com) -

Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a Weldon Springs gas station overnight, armed with a hatchet. 

The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of O'Fallon Road and Highway 94. 

Police said the suspect entered the QuikTrip gas station and told the cashier to give them money from the register. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. 

Shortly after the robbery, police said, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck. 

No one was injured during the robbery. 

