Washington County, Mo. police seek help finding missing teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Washington County, Missouri are asking for assistance finding a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Sierra Benson, who has brown hair and wears glasses, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Grassy Hollow Road Area. She was wearing a red, white and blue tank top and green shorts.

Police said they believe Benson may be headed to an undisclosed address in Potosi.

Anyone with information regarding Benson’s whereabouts should contact the Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040.

Police have not released a photo of Benson.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved