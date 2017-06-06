Former owner of Dojo Pizza rejects plea deal

The former owner of a south St. Louis pizza shop has rejected a plea deal.

According to court documents, Loren Copp rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 15 years. His case will head to trial.

Copp is the former owner of Dojo Pizza. He was arrested in April 2016, accused of possessing child pornography and attempting to produce it.

