Former owner of Dojo Pizza rejects plea deal - KMOV.com

Former owner of Dojo Pizza rejects plea deal

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The former owner of a south St. Louis pizza shop has rejected a plea deal.

According to court documents, Loren Copp rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 15 years. His case will head to trial.

Copp is the former owner of Dojo Pizza. He was arrested in April 2016, accused of possessing child pornography and attempting to produce it.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly