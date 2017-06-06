Florissant man charged after Metro East shooting in May - KMOV.com

Florissant man charged after Metro East shooting in May

Police say 47-year-old Kerry Coley opened fire inside the Riverside Saloon in Alton on May 13. (Credit: Alton Police Department)
A Florissant man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting inside a Metro East bar.

Police say 47-year-old Kerry Coley opened fire inside the Riverside Saloon in Alton on May 13.

The shooting left a man seriously injured.

Police arrested Coley after reviewing surveillance video from the incident.

