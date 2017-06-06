Florissant man charged after Metro East shooting in May

A federal judge says she'll decide soon whether to order Illinois to pay health-care bills for law-income and other groups even as the state heads into another fiscal year without a budget.More >
A federal judge says she'll decide soon whether to order Illinois to pay health-care bills for law-income and other groups even as the state heads into another fiscal year without a budget.More >
A local homeowner says the door to his home was kicked in and his guns and computer were stolen, not by a simple burglar, but by people hired by his mortgage companyMore >
A local homeowner says the door to his home was kicked in and his guns and computer were stolen, not by a simple burglar, but by people hired by his mortgage companyMore >
A section of Route-M in Jefferson County which runs from I-55 to Highway 67 remains closed. The Barnhart-area road was closed after a mudslide on April 29 following heavy rains.More >
A section of Route-M in Jefferson County which runs from I-55 to Highway 67 remains closed. The Barnhart-area road was closed after a mudslide on April 29 following heavy rains.More >
A person was found dead in Wellston late Monday night.More >
A person was found dead in Wellston late Monday night.More >