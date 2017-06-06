Homicide detectives investigating shooting in west St. Louis - KMOV.com

Homicide detectives investigating shooting in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in west St. Louis Tuesday evening.

A male victim was shot in the torso near the intersection of McMillan and Walton around 6:50 p.m.

Police said he was bleeding heavily when he was taken to a hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

