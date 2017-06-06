St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson responds to growing concerns over crime

"Everybody's working on this, there's nobody who's not taking this seriously," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Krewson is addressing growing concerns over the recent rise in violent crime as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is asking for just over $700,000 to help her office better handle the issue.

"We want her office to have the tools that they need to do their job," said Krewson. "They're an important part of the law enforcement circle."

Mayor Krewson tells News 4 she wishes more could be done, but the budget's essentially set.

"I'm not sure what we're going to be able to do at this point, because the day after I was sworn in I was supposed to vote on the budget," said Krewson. "So, the budget was pretty much done."

Krewson said more money may be provided to the prosecutor's office during the mid-year or next year's budget.

"Whatever we need to do to get witnesses to come forward and help us solve crimes," said Krewson. "Our big goal is to prevent crimes, but we want to fund whatever is necessary to make that happen."

The mayor tells News 4 her team's reaching out to other cities about what to do regarding the recent crime wave.

"This is happening in other cities, unfortunately, and I think everybody is talking to one another," said Krewson.

Krewson said she encourages anyone who feels they have an answer to get in touch with her office.

"We welcome all ideas, but there's not a simple solution to this," said Krewson. "This is a big issue, it goes to poverty, it goes to mental health, it goes to education, it goes to drug addiction, it goes to guns, it goes to so many issues on the spectrum."

If you'd like to reach out to the Mayor's office, you can call (314)-622-3201. send a letter to City Hall - Room 200, 1200 Market Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103, or click here to send an email.

