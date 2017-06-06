Multiple vehicle car pile up in north St. Louis

A multiple vehicle accident that may have stemmed from a police pursuit has left a car pile up in north St. Louis.

Multiple injuries have been reported, however, it is unclear as to how many at this time. St. Louis Fire Department have confirmed at least four injuries, and some may include children.

St. Louis Police Department confirmed that the chase did not involve them, and directed News 4 to contact St. Ann Police. St. Ann Police Department have yet to confirm that the crash stemmed from a police pursuit.

The story is still developing, stay tuned to News 4 for more information.

