Homeowner claims mortgage company reps broke into home, stole belongings

Randy Renner says mortgage company representatives broke into his home and stole items. Credit: KMOV

A local homeowner says the door to his home was kicked in and his guns and computer were stolen, not by a simple burglar, but by people hired by his mortgage company.

Randy Renner has owned a condo in St. Louis County for 10 years, most recently using it as a rental property, an office, and a place to store things.

"I keep my weapons here because I have kids, so I keep them here," Renner said.

He says he never missed a payment, except once back in November.

“They had changed their website and I wasn't able to log on,” Renner says.

He says he wasn't behind for very long, but without any notice, he came back to the condo one day and the door had been kicked in. Someone had been inside.

“I got the door open and as soon as I got the door open, I saw all my guns were gone,” Renner said.

His stuff, including a computer full of priceless pictures, had been taken.

Renner’s attorney Patrick Carmody explains the chain of events. He says Renner’s mortgage company, Nationstar, hired another company, Mortgage Contracting Services, to determine if the property was vacant.

MCS hired a subcontractor, who hired a subcontractor, who hired a subcontractor, who, according to Carmody, illegally entered Randy’s place.

"You really don't need to be a lawyer, you don't need to work in the mortgage industry to know what happened here was just wrong," said Carmody.

Carmody says nothing in the law allows for this.

“They broke the law,” Carmody said.

Renner filed a police report as soon as it happened.

More than six months later, St. Louis County police say they are still investigating and so far, there are no suspects.

News 4 spoke with the subcontractor, too, who was reportedly inside the condo, but he hung up without speaking.

Nationstar sent a statement saying they couldn't comment on specifics about their customers but confirmed they used a third-party vendor, MCS, to complete an "inspection" of the property.

MCS also declined to talk, saying over the phone they were unable to answer News 4’s questions.

“There is no oversight. Their companies, Nationstar and MCS say, ‘nope they didn't do anything wrong,’” Carmody said.

Carmody says the very same thing has happened to homeowners in other parts of the country.

He and Randy want it stopped.

“It just seems like a license to steal, I can put a sign on the door and take what I want,” Renner said.

One of their biggest concerns is that the guns are still out there, on the street. They have not been recovered.

