Ribbon cutting to celebrate groundbreaking upgrade at Forest Park

A popular spot in Forest Park is getting a big upgrade.

Forest Park Forever held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking at Central Fields. The fields host the Great Forest Park Balloon Race and other events yearly.

Some additions to the fields will be concession stands and a better drainage system.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

