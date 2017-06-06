Road closed by mudslide may not reopen until September

A section of Route-M in Jefferson County which runs from I-55 to Highway 67 remains closed. The Barnhart-area road was closed after a mudslide on April 29 following heavy rains.



Business owners in the area told News 4 that they've seen a d rop in customers because detours can add up to 10 miles to the trip.



"This is supposed to be our busy season where we have a lot of ball teams and people just out playing and what have you and we've lost all that because they can't get to us," said Ginny Williams who owns Ginny's Kitchen and Custard.



The owner of Holties Restaurant and Pub on Route M at I-55 said access isn't the problem but the signs which warn of the road closure.



David Holt said, "We're losing a lot of business because they see the road closed sign, they think we're shut down, we're not. We're open and ready to serve."



According to MODOT area engineer Judy Wagner, the mudslide brought down tons of dirt on the side of a hill that's 60-70 feet high. She said because the hillside is now so unstable, repairs will be dangerous and complicated and could take until late September to be completed.









