St. Louis area contractor sentenced to 81-months in federal prison

The Better Business Bureau announced on Tuesday that a local contractor has been sentenced to federal prison.

Eddie Lee Regans, 51, was been sentenced to 81 months in prison on May 24 on multiple fraud charges in connection with his use of clients' personal information to obtain credit for his personal use.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Regans racked up charges of more than $1110,000 as part of the credit card racket.

The U.S. attorney's office noted that Regans "falsely claimed to have been accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Regan has been on the BBB's radar for years, most recently in June of 2016 when they warned consumers and businesses in the St. Louis area to avoid Regans and his newest business, All Rehab & Repair of Ferguson.

At that time, the BBB said that Regans was already a convicted felon with a 25-year-history of defrauding the public in the St. Louis area and across the nation.

In the past, Regans used other names such as Eddie Lee, Eddie Rega Lee, Ed or Eddie Harris, Randy Harris, Eddie L. Rega, Calvin Lee, and Eddie Regunns, according to the BBB.

Regans had previously been jailed on a variety of fraud and forgery-related charges. Most recently, he served five years in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Regans' troubles date all the way back to 2001 when consumer complains started rolling into the BBB about him.

His criminal record includes arrests by police in Creve Coeur, Webster Groves, Vinita Park, Bridgeton, Ladue, Breckenridge Hills, Maplewood and Rock Hill.

