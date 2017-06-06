Musicians, other artists encourage young people to follow their passions

A different type of town hall meeting took place in University City Tuesday.

The meeting involved successful musicians and other artists looking to inspire young people to follow their passion.

“I feel like we need to put the fun back in education. I feel like we need to put the fun back in the arts and make sure the arts are still lucrative, and really push these kids to be all that they can be,” said program choreographer.

It is part of a program called NXG Leaders, its goal to effect positive change in the community while inspiring youth to be positive leaders of tomorrow.

The program travels around the country with SoSoSummer 17 Tour, which is playing at the Peabody Opera House Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved