St. Louis changing towing practices for crime victims

Leaders within the City of St. Louis confirmed they are changing their towing policies after crime victims complained to News 4. They felt like they had been victimized twice, harmed by the city’s towing payment practices.

Under the current city policy, even if your car had been stolen, you would have to pay to get your car out of the city’s tow lot, in the event it was recovered by police.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro says the city has reached a compromise in order to get those rules changed.

Victims will no longer have to pay tow or storage fees to the city, if they come get their car from the city tow lot during business hours, within the first 72 hours of being told by police the car had been recovered. The time frame excludes Sundays and city holidays.

The change means a loss in revenue of about $300,000 a year, but Vaccaro told News 4 the loss is worth it.

“They are victims we shouldn't be charging them for that. The $300,000, in the grand scheme of things, isn't a lot of money,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro says News 4’s stories brought the issue to his attention.

He expects the new rules will take effect within the next two weeks.

