Local contractor accused of ripping off customers and fleeing the state

News 4 is always looking out for you, and we want to let you know about a local contractor ripping off his customers.

The St. Louis Better Business Bureau said Paulo Lee is accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers to do work on their home, but never finishes the job.

His company is called, "The One By Maximus."

A woman in Glencoe, Mo. said she lost more than $500,000 to Lee.

Lee has since left the state and says he will not be finishing any projects that he was hired to do.

