Federal judge set to rule on Illinois payments to Medicaid

A federal judge says she'll decide soon whether to order Illinois to pay health-care bills for law-income and other groups even as the state heads into another fiscal year without a budget.More >
A federal judge says she'll decide soon whether to order Illinois to pay health-care bills for law-income and other groups even as the state heads into another fiscal year without a budget.More >
Two suspicious packages were found outside of the St. Louis Police Department’s North Patrol Tuesday morning.More >
Two suspicious packages were found outside of the St. Louis Police Department’s North Patrol Tuesday morning.More >
Some homes are being evacuated in St. Peters due to a gas leak, police said.More >
Some homes are being evacuated in St. Peters due to a gas leak, police said.More >
A dice game ended with gunfire in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.More >
A dice game ended with gunfire in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.More >