Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

The low-cost carrier launched the sale on Tuesday, offering domestic “Wanna Get Away” flights from St. Louis to Chicago, Kansas City, and even Columbus, OH for only $49 one-way.

Plus, another amazing perk is you can check two bags in your free, so be sure to bring all your necessities for a fun-filled excursion.

For a list of the flights offered in the 72-hour sale, click here.

