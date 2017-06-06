Police pursuit leads to crash involving Metro bus - KMOV.com

Police pursuit leads to crash involving Metro bus

By KMOV.com Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a Metro bus in south St. Louis Tuesday.

Police were pursuing a passenger vehicle that refused to stop and collided with a bi-state bus near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Nebraska Street. 

The Metro bus had five people on board, who are now being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said the bus driver was not injured during the crash. 

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene and is now wanted. 

A gun was located at the scene, according to authorities. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

