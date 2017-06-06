Dice game ends with gunfire in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A dice game ended with gunfire in downtown St. Louis late Monday night.

The 22-year-old victim told police he was on 14th Street near Clark when he saw around four men playing a game of dice. While they were playing dice, the men got into an argument, during which an unknown suspect fired gunshots.

The victim reportedly sustained a minor graze wound to his forearm.

The victim returned home before contacting police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved