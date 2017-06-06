Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in critical, unstable condition after being shot in the Carr Square neighborhood overnight.

Officers found the 24-year-old victim lying in the 1400 block of Hogan just after midnight Tuesday. The man had suffered gunshot wounds to his leg, abdomen, and arm.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

The suspects, described as an 18-year-old woman and 27-year-old man, were placed as wanted in connection with the shooting.

