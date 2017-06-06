Homes in St. Peters evacuated due to 'major gas leak'

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some homes are being evacuated in St. Peters due to a "major gas leak," police said.

Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, four homes in the area of Whispering Ridge Lane, Hickory Ridge Subdivision were being evacuated. Homes on Amberglen and Summerwood were also being evacuated as a precaution, according to police.

According to Laclede Gas, a third party contractor accidentally struck a gas line while working in the area.

Crews with Laclede Gas have stopped the gas flow and are now working on repairs. All repairs are anticipated to be completed by 4 p.m. When the repairs are completed, the residents who were evacuated will be allowed back into their homes.

We will update this story when more details are known.

