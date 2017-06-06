Hours after being rescued from ravine, horse's owners make heartbreaking decision

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hours after being rescued after falling down a Wildwood ravine, a horse’s owners had to make a heartbreaking decision.

According to MERS Large Animal Rescue, Memo, a 1-2-year-old gelding, was found about 25 feet down a narrow ravine around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Animal rescuers, with the assistant of the Monarch Fire District, used a pulley system to get the horse to safety but not without complications.

“With the pressing need to get him out of imminent danger, we lifted him using a pulley system and what straps we could get around him and began to pull him up the hill slowly. However, Memo had other ideas and blew up just in the perfect way to flip himself to the other side. The choker strap did its job and held him from going down the hill further though. After a quick vet check, he was pulled up and over the first challenge,” read a portion of the animal rescue group’s Facebook post.

Around 4:50 p.m., animal rescuers reported Memo was “snoring” when the equipment was taken out and was munching treats and “up sternal drinking water” when the call out ended. Members of the rescue team also experienced exhaustion due to the heat in the “buggy damp area.”

<

After being rescued and given fluids, MERS Large Animal Rescue reported Memo took a “turn for the worse during the night” and “passed safe and with those that care about him, not stuck in that ravine suffering.”

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved