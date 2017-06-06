Woman's call from Las Vegas leads police to child's body in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a child’s body was found in a detached garage in Centreville.

St. Clair County officials said they received a phone call from a woman in Las Vegas telling them they would find her child’s body at a house. Officials in Centreville then said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday reporting the remains were found in a detached garage in the 7200 block of Russell.

According to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., the child was 7 in 2015. He also said he believed the body had been in the garage for two years. The child's gender was not immediately known because the body was badly decomposed but Dye Sr. said he believes the child is a girl.

The cause of the child’s death is under investigation. Dye Sr. said an autopsy will be conducted.

Police have not released any other details.

Stay tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved