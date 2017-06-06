Man in custody following overnight standoff in St. Louis County - KMOV.com

Man in custody following overnight standoff in St. Louis County

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
St. Louis County officers involved in a standoff on Saddle Ridge Drive Tuesday (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis County officers involved in a standoff on Saddle Ridge Drive Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken into custody following an overnight standoff in St. Louis County.

The man was taken into custody without incident by the Tactical Operations Unit following a standoff in the 1700 block of Saddle Ridge Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police officials told News 4 they were originally called to the area after receiving a report of shots fired.

No other details have been released.

