Man in custody following overnight standoff in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken into custody following an overnight standoff in St. Louis County.

The man was taken into custody without incident by the Tactical Operations Unit following a standoff in the 1700 block of Saddle Ridge Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police officials told News 4 they were originally called to the area after receiving a report of shots fired.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved