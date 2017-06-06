Did you feel it? Earthquake reported near Bonne Terre

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 2.6 Magnitude earthquake shook southern Missouri Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at a 24.5 km depth near Bonne Terre around 6:30 a.m.

The earthquake was reportedly also felt by those in Park Hills, De Soto and Farmington.

Earthquakes below 3.0 magnitude are typically only felt under "especially favorable conditions," according to the USGS.

There are no reports of injuries.

Bonne Terre is located about 60 miles south of St. Louis.

