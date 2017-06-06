U2's 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' coming to St. Louis this fall

Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 perform at the Rose Bowl during The Joshua Tree tour on Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – U2 is returning to St. Louis in September!

The band’s “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017” will stop at The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved