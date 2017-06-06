No injuries reported when SUV clipped by Amtrak train in Jefferson County

The SUV sustained damage in the crash along Sulphur Springs Landing Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No injuries were reported after an Amtrak train clipped an SUV in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the train was traveling from Los Angles to Chicago when it hit the SUV along Sulphur Springs Landing just after 6 a.m.

The SUV was reportedly being driven by someone who works at the nearby quarry.

Amtrak officials said they plan to have the Amtrak back in service by 8 a.m.

