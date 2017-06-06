3 treated for smoke inhalation following Metro East mobile home fire

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a mobile home fire in Glen Carbon Tuesday.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home on Glen Crossing Road.

Officials have not released any information regarding the conditions of the three injured people.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

